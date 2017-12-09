Breakfast with Santa at the Pfister Hotel

Breakfast with Santa is a Pfister tradition that creates lifelong memories. Guests have the opportunity to share a jolly breakfast with Santa and his elves in The Pfister’s festive ballroom, with every child receiving a special gift from Santa himself. Photos with Santa are highly encouraged! For reservations, call 877.704.5340 or 414.935.5950. Pricing: $40 Adults, $25 Children 3-10 years old, 2 and under free (December 2 & 23); $45 Adults, $30 Children 3-10 years old, 2 and under free (December 9 & 16).