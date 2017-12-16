Santa's Coming!!!

Join us for Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 16th starting at 9am.

Enjoy your build your own breakfast, take a complimentary photo with Santa and kids can decorate their own sugar cookies right at the table!

Adults will receive 1 entree item and 2 sides for $12

Children can choose 1 entree item and 1 side for $5

Entrees include, Pancakes, French Toast, Scrambled Eggs, Breakfast Quesadilla and Mini Breakfast Balboa. Sides are Fresh Fruit, Hash browns, Sausage Links and Bacon.

Plus enjoy $10 Poinsettia Mimosa Carafes all day!

Reserve a table by calling us at 262.641.7602 or email Amy at Atonn@BlackfinnBrookfield.com