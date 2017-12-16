Breakfast With Santa
Blackfinn Ameripub - Brookfield 95 N. Moorland Road, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
Santa's Coming!!!
Join us for Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 16th starting at 9am.
Enjoy your build your own breakfast, take a complimentary photo with Santa and kids can decorate their own sugar cookies right at the table!
Adults will receive 1 entree item and 2 sides for $12
Children can choose 1 entree item and 1 side for $5
Entrees include, Pancakes, French Toast, Scrambled Eggs, Breakfast Quesadilla and Mini Breakfast Balboa. Sides are Fresh Fruit, Hash browns, Sausage Links and Bacon.
Plus enjoy $10 Poinsettia Mimosa Carafes all day!
Reserve a table by calling us at 262.641.7602 or email Amy at Atonn@BlackfinnBrookfield.com