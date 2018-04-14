Brett Kemnitz 35th Annual New Song Concert w/The Cindy Walker/Dorothy Fields Appreciation Society, John King, Andy Jehly & Ives Iverson

Google Calendar - Brett Kemnitz 35th Annual New Song Concert w/The Cindy Walker/Dorothy Fields Appreciation Society, John King, Andy Jehly & Ives Iverson - 2018-04-14 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Brett Kemnitz 35th Annual New Song Concert w/The Cindy Walker/Dorothy Fields Appreciation Society, John King, Andy Jehly & Ives Iverson - 2018-04-14 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Brett Kemnitz 35th Annual New Song Concert w/The Cindy Walker/Dorothy Fields Appreciation Society, John King, Andy Jehly & Ives Iverson - 2018-04-14 20:00:00 iCalendar - Brett Kemnitz 35th Annual New Song Concert w/The Cindy Walker/Dorothy Fields Appreciation Society, John King, Andy Jehly & Ives Iverson - 2018-04-14 20:00:00

The Coffee House 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53223

Brett Kemnitz 35th Annual New Song Concert at The Coffee House, 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI  53233 on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7:30).  $6.00 donation requested. 

The wonderful songs keep coming!  You won’t want to miss this one from a guiding spirit of The Coffee House and the Milwaukee folk scene.  Opening:  The Cindy Walker/Dorothy Fields Appreciation Society, featuring John King, Andy Jehly, and Ives Iverson.  Additional information at http://www.the-coffee-house.com, or by e-mailing info@the-coffee-house.com

Info
The Coffee House 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53223 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Brett Kemnitz 35th Annual New Song Concert w/The Cindy Walker/Dorothy Fields Appreciation Society, John King, Andy Jehly & Ives Iverson - 2018-04-14 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Brett Kemnitz 35th Annual New Song Concert w/The Cindy Walker/Dorothy Fields Appreciation Society, John King, Andy Jehly & Ives Iverson - 2018-04-14 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Brett Kemnitz 35th Annual New Song Concert w/The Cindy Walker/Dorothy Fields Appreciation Society, John King, Andy Jehly & Ives Iverson - 2018-04-14 20:00:00 iCalendar - Brett Kemnitz 35th Annual New Song Concert w/The Cindy Walker/Dorothy Fields Appreciation Society, John King, Andy Jehly & Ives Iverson - 2018-04-14 20:00:00