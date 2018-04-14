Brett Kemnitz 35th Annual New Song Concert w/The Cindy Walker/Dorothy Fields Appreciation Society, John King, Andy Jehly & Ives Iverson
Brett Kemnitz 35th Annual New Song Concert at The Coffee House, 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7:30). $6.00 donation requested.
The wonderful songs keep coming! You won’t want to miss this one from a guiding spirit of The Coffee House and the Milwaukee folk scene. Opening: The Cindy Walker/Dorothy Fields Appreciation Society, featuring John King, Andy Jehly, and Ives Iverson. Additional information at http://www.the-coffee-house.com, or by e-mailing info@the-coffee-house.com