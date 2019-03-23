Brett Kemnitz's 36th New Song Performance at The Coffee House

to Google Calendar - Brett Kemnitz's 36th New Song Performance at The Coffee House - 2019-03-23 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Brett Kemnitz's 36th New Song Performance at The Coffee House - 2019-03-23 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Brett Kemnitz's 36th New Song Performance at The Coffee House - 2019-03-23 20:00:00 iCalendar - Brett Kemnitz's 36th New Song Performance at The Coffee House - 2019-03-23 20:00:00

Plymouth Church UCC 2717 East Hampshire Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

The wonderful songs just keep on coming! You won’t want to miss this one from a guiding spirit of The Coffee House and the Milwaukee folk scene. To get things started, John King, Craig Siemsen, and Brett Kemnitz perform the music of Harold Arlen. Doors open at 7:30. Suggested donation: $5.00-$15.00. More information at http://www.the-coffee-house.com, or (414) 534-4612.

Info

Plymouth Church UCC 2717 East Hampshire Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Concerts
414-534-4612
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Brett Kemnitz's 36th New Song Performance at The Coffee House - 2019-03-23 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Brett Kemnitz's 36th New Song Performance at The Coffee House - 2019-03-23 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Brett Kemnitz's 36th New Song Performance at The Coffee House - 2019-03-23 20:00:00 iCalendar - Brett Kemnitz's 36th New Song Performance at The Coffee House - 2019-03-23 20:00:00