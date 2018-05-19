Brew City Bombshells: Babes in Nerdland
Up & Under Pub 1216 E. Brady St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Welcome to a dalek-table evening of burlesque!
Bring your sidekick to the Up & Under on May 19th. Geek out with us over your favorite fandoms. You can dress "loki" or in cosplay for a discount at the door.
Test your luck in our raffle & win nerdy prizes!
The answer to life, universe, and everything may be 42, but you only need to be 21+ to enter our sexy show. Catch us all on stage for a memorable night!
Cover $10/$8 with cosplay
Doors open at 9:30, show at 10:00
