Brew City Bombshells: Love is Love

Riverwest Public House 815 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

Start Pride Month with Queerlesque! 🌈

The Brew City Bombshells are proud to be members of the LGBTQIA+ Community.

Join us as we celebrate Pride with performances featuring Queer Artists and Allies.

Doors Open at 9:30pm

Show starts at 10:00 pm

$10 Cover

21+

After the show, dance the night into oblivion with the Bombshells at our after party (same location). We'll turn up the party lights and rock with the DJ until bar close.

The Brew City Bombshells are proudly sponsored by the Tool Shed.

Riverwest Public House 815 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212 View Map
6303863521
