Brew City Bombshells Present: A Decade of Decadence

Google Calendar - Brew City Bombshells Present: A Decade of Decadence - 2019-05-18 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Brew City Bombshells Present: A Decade of Decadence - 2019-05-18 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Brew City Bombshells Present: A Decade of Decadence - 2019-05-18 21:00:00 iCalendar - Brew City Bombshells Present: A Decade of Decadence - 2019-05-18 21:00:00

Walker's Point Music Hall 538 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204

The Bombshells are turning 10. Doughnut miss the celebration 🎈Our birthday wish is to share it with you by providing an evening of burlesque entertainment.

Our show will also be celebrating:

🍰 Sugar St Clair's 10 year burlesqiversary

🍰 Faye Tahl, Vee Valentine, & Moxie Muse's birthdays

9pm Doors, 10pm Show

$10 Cover, 21+

Info

Walker's Point Music Hall 538 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204 View Map
Live Music/Performance, Misc. Events, Theater & Dance
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Brew City Bombshells Present: A Decade of Decadence - 2019-05-18 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Brew City Bombshells Present: A Decade of Decadence - 2019-05-18 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Brew City Bombshells Present: A Decade of Decadence - 2019-05-18 21:00:00 iCalendar - Brew City Bombshells Present: A Decade of Decadence - 2019-05-18 21:00:00