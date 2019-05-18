Brew City Bombshells Present: A Decade of Decadence
Walker's Point Music Hall 538 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
The Bombshells are turning 10. Doughnut miss the celebration 🎈Our birthday wish is to share it with you by providing an evening of burlesque entertainment.
Our show will also be celebrating:
🍰 Sugar St Clair's 10 year burlesqiversary
🍰 Faye Tahl, Vee Valentine, & Moxie Muse's birthdays
9pm Doors, 10pm Show
$10 Cover, 21+
Info
Walker's Point Music Hall 538 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204 View Map
Live Music/Performance, Misc. Events, Theater & Dance