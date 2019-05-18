Brew City Bombshells Present: A Decade of Decadence

The Bombshells are turning 10. Doughnut miss the celebration 🎈Our birthday wish is to share it with you by providing an evening of burlesque entertainment.

Our show will also be celebrating:

🍰 Sugar St Clair's 10 year burlesqiversary

🍰 Faye Tahl, Vee Valentine, & Moxie Muse's birthdays

9pm Doors, 10pm Show

$10 Cover, 21+