Spice up your Sunday Funday on April 30th; we're welcoming the Brew City Bombshells Burlesque show to Tonic!

The Bombshells are Milwaukee's local sassy, classy, tassel-twirlin' ladies, featuring award-winning dancers, comedy acts, belly dancers, and more. Show starts at 9:30pm!

Featured drink: The Garter Belt rum cocktail.