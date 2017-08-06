The Brew City Rockers (5pm)

Event time: 5:00 PM

The Brew City Rockers are joining forces with the Milwaukee Building Trades Union on their 3rd annual Poker Run and Car Show to raise awareness and money for our Local Veterans!

Poker run starts at Sheehan's II - 8741 N. Granville Road

Registration from 9:30 - 10:30

$25 per rider or $35 for two - Register early and save $5 - call 414-475-5500

Cash prizes for best poker hand! Raffles and other prizes at stops along the ride!

Ride ends at Papa Stache Pub & Eatery in Big Bend - W228 S9300 Big Bend Drive

Big Bend, WI 53103

Car and Bike show to be held at Papa Stache Pub and Eatery from 12:00 - 4:30

FREE Live Music with The Brew City Rockers starts at 5:00!

Price: FREE