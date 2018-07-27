Brew-City Weekender VI: Six Pack Scooter Rally

Sixth time’s a charm. July 27-29, 2018 marks Revenge Scooter Club’s sixth annual Brew-City Weekender scooter rally - open to all, including non-riders and the scooter-curious. Scooterists from around the Midwest will converge with their rides, from vintage Italian Vespas and Lambrettas to modern machines, for a weekend of riding, scooter games, socializing, food, music, and (once the riding is done) a few adult beverages.

Friday night, July 27 at 5:00 pm, we will be at Trader Nick’s South Shore Inn (5483 S. Lake Dr., Cudahy) for our meet and greet. Participants can register, enjoy tiki drinks, and hang out. 60s Mod / Garage / Psych record spin with Ric Vespa (he's back) and Johnny K (never left).

Saturday morning, July 28 at 10:00 am, we’ll reconvene at a local venue (TBD). Following breakfast, you’ll have your choice of a long group ride or a Scooter Scramble.

Saturday night, we’ll make our way to Blackbird Bar (3007 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee) for revelry, music by club DJs, and our famous raffle.

Sunday morning, July 29 at Noon, victory brunch takes place at Barnacle Bud's (1955 S. Hilbert St.). Enjoy a build your own bloody mary bar, crab cakes and more. There will be a post-brunch ride for those not ready for the fun to end.