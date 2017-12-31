Brew Year's Eve
Milwaukee Athletic Club 758 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Come to the Milwaukee Athletic Club’s Brew Year’s Eve bash for the four-hour open bar and stay for … well, the four-hour open bar. You’ll have plenty of music to enjoy while you try to get the most bang for your buck, with performers including DJ Mighty Thor, Why B, Milwaukee Airwaves, The Listening Party and Jake Williams. General admission tickets are $99, and VIP tickets are $119.
