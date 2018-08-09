The Brewery Comedy Tour at MobCraft Beer

Tickets ($17.89): https://www.universe.com/events/the-brewery-comedy-tour-at-mobcraft-brewery-tickets-milwaukee-9V5ZY6

Herron Entertainment has been producing the best shows at clubs and theatres across the country and is now bringing those same great shows to the breweries across America. Featuring comedians in an environment they truly can feel at home in.

Herron Entertainment continues to lead the way in comedy with its cross country brewery tour. Featuring some of the best NYC and LA based comedians without NYC/LA prices because we know your money is important to you and only want you to enjoy a nice night out - without having to take out a loan.

Comedy Clubs all over the country have been producing the same style of comedy since the 1980s and have yet to step outside of the bubble and mix up their stale lineups - so we will do it instead. We will bring the future of entertainment to you.

When our stand up comedy, cross-country brewery tour kicks off, we will be featuring the best and brightest NYC/LA-based comedians and every city in between. As of February, Herron has 98 breweries lined up and has set a goal of visiting 300 breweries this year alone. We have spent 8 months planning and scouting the perfect locations for these shows and NONE of them will disappoint you. Some have gourmet food (not soggy chicken tendies) and ICE COLD beer made FRESH on location so there's no skunk funk or watery drinks for $15 each (see above re: taking out a loan)

These comics will be touring your state(s) and cities performing in breweries and bars sampling the local fare, local brew and making you laugh. Get tickets fast - these shows are all selling out.

ON TAP (pun intended) for Herron Entertainment, LLC is "The BREWERY COMEDY TOUR" and it's picking up much steam as it heads into 2018 promising to hit 300 breweries all across the U.S.A.

LANCE WEISS

is a comedian, actor and writer based in NYC. He currently serves as a co-executive producer as well as an on-camera talent for KarmaNetwork.com‘s comedy sketch show Hey Gordon . Prior to this, he served as co-host of CNBC’s “Common Cents” on digital channel Make It, as well as co-host in several videos for Conde Nast’s channel The Scene. He was a Top 4 finalist in CMT’s “Next Big Comic” , and has been seen on NBC’s “The Today Show,” FOX’s “Laughs,” MTV’s “World of Jenks,” Bravo’s “The Love Broker,” PBS, Comcast, NY1, NY’s FOX 5, Sirius/XM, Today.com,Cosmo.com, AOL.com, NYmag.com, Aboveaverage.com, Complex News, and in the NY Times, NY Post, and commercials for AT&T, Kit Kat, Liberty Mutual and MLB.com . He has written for CNBC.com’s “Common Cents,” MTV’s Video-on-Demand, HuffingtonPost.com’s “Celebrities Have Issues,”Luckymag.com, Elite Daily, Storia.me, EpicThings.com, Dramafever.com, and Borsheims Jewelry campaigns, as well as several television pilots. Lance was a semi-finalist in the New York Comedy Festival’s “NY’s Funniest Standup Competition,” and he has performed at the Bridgetown Comedy Festival, Boston Comedy Festival, Out of Bounds Comedy Festival, Laughing Skull Comedy Festival, San Francisco Comedy Festival, Asheville Comedy Festival, Magners Comedy Festival, North Carolina Comedy Arts Festival, Hoboken Comedy Festival and a bunch more. His one-man show, “Wine And Questions With Weiss” debuted at The Pit Theater in NYC.

Lance co-created the comedy show “Gandhi, Is That You?” in the lower east side of Manhattan that takes place every Wednesday night which Time Out New York has chosen as one of their Critics’ Picks as well as calling it “Wildly popular” and one of “The best weekly comedy shows in NYC.” It was part of the NY Comedy Festival presented by Comedy Central. The show also takes place monthly at the UCB Theatre East. Lance co-created and hosted two weekly comedy shows “Anyone Can Be President, Even Us,” and“Grab Them By The Politics” @ Carolines on Broadway leading up to the 2017 Inauguration and thereafter. He co-created and starred in the viral video Trump or Porn? which was featured on the Funny or Die homepage. He’s the co-host of two podcasts that he would love for you to check out, the Gandhi Show Podcast and Crazy New York Stories. He loves skateboarding & surfing, is passionate about healthy foods, and he likes cool socks and groovy hats.

JAMES MYERS

Originally from Ohio, JAMES MYERS began his comedy career in 2012 at the flagship Funny Bone Comedy Club in Columbus where he was a three-time finalist in the club’s Funniest Comic contest. Bookers noticed and MYERS began MC work at Funny Bones all over the midwest. Since moving to New York City a little over two years ago, MYERS has already earned a reputation for himself in the highly competitive East Coast comedy scene. MYERS quickly became a regular at New York Comedy Club, Dangerfield’s Comedy Club, EastVille Comedy Club, the hot spot in the village, The Lantern as well as the nationwide chain of Funny Bone/Improv Comedy Clubs, and won the 2015 Hoboken Comedy Festival, beating out 45 contestants and over 300 applicants. You can also see JAMES MYERS on the Huffington Post, where he’s joined their panel for the live stream of the debate for their election coverage: If you haven’t seen JAMES MYERS at your local comedy club, you’ve most certainly seen one of his jokes online. As one of the most upvoted comedians on Reddit, his StandUpShots have garnered over 30 million views on the website alone and millions more as they have been shared by respected comedy websites like College Humor, The Chive, and eBaum’s World as well as popular Facebook pages like The Tasteless Gentleman, George Takai, and Cheezburger.

Additionally, MYERS was named ComedyFilter’s Comic of the Month for December 2015 and most recently was selected to compete in the 2016 Devil Cup Comedy Festival. Myers is now touring the country focusing on the East Coast and Midwest during the Fall with trips out West in the early Spring of 2018.

GIANMARCO SORESI

is a stand-up comedian, actor and writer but the first line of his obituary will likely read, “guy from all those General Electric commercials ”. Along with headlining Carolines, he's performed at Eastville, The Creek and The Cave, UCB, Broadway Comedy Club, Hu Ke Lau, Paste Magazine, SeeSo’s New York’s Funniest, and shot his first hour special, Infinite Bris, due for release later this year. His stand-up comedy play “Less Than 50%” will make it’s Off-Broadway debut at 59E59 Theaters next summer. His writing, including the popular sketch series Matza Pizza, has been featured in Fast Company, CityLab, Huffington Post, Metro NY, LAUGHSPIN, spoiled NYC, Comedy Cake, Splitsider, and he’ll be writing a Funny or Die Exclusive later this year. Recent acting credits include CBS’ Blue Bloods, A&E’s Unforgettable, Comedy Central, and Tracy Morgan’s new TBS show The Last O.G. More at www.GianmarcoSoresi.com or follow him @GianmarcoSoresi

JOSH ACCARDO

is an in-demand stand-up comic who has been featured at top clubs in New York City and across the country, including Caroline's on Broadway, Gotham Comedy Club, Stand Up NY, Hollywood Comedy Store, and as the opener for Mariah Carey at the San Diego Open Air Theater. He has also performed with some of the nation’s most popular comedy acts, including Joe Rogan, Nick DiPaolo, Artie Lange, Jim Gaffigan, and Craig Robinson.

In addition to his stand-up, Josh is the creator and star of the popular YouTube web series Dating on Set. He also wrote, directed, and starred in the award-winning short film Tuck Davis, as well as Killer Eyes and Recluse. Josh has been a featured guest on the Artie Lange Show on DirectTV, The Artie Lange Podcast, StandUp with Pete Dominck on Siruius/XM Radio, and the Beige Phillip Show. His TV credits include PBS "History Detectives", Good Day Sacramento, and Good Day New York. He also hosts the popular podcast Broken-Tailed Dog on iTunes.

CHRIS GRIGGS

has been a regular host for TV Land's "PRIME" Movies and made TV appearances on the Discovery Channel, Saturday Night Live, BRAVO, IFC, E Television, HULU, The Discovery Channel, and ION TV. He was also selected to represent New York on the TV show "World Cup Comedy," produced by Kelsey Grammar. Chris was also just recently featured on the hit shot "BLACKLIST" on NBC. He has also been featured in independent films such as "The Best Man" and most recently "Do Not Call." Theatre highlights include the award-winning NYC Fringe Festival production of "SUV The Musical," playing Richard Foreman in "Being Richard Foreman," and "Goebbels! Live From Hell!" which won best play at The NYC Cringe Festival. Chris is also a standup comedian and a part of "The Average White Guy" comedy tour. He performs regularly on The PIT's house team The Baldwins.

www.chrisgriggscomedy.com

JOSEPH VECSEY

is a comedian, writer, actor, producer, director, and editor. Most recently, Joseph was an on set writer for Happy Madison's movie "The Do-Over" starring Adam Sandler and David Spade, which comes exclusively to Netflix May 27th 2016. Joseph also made his television stand up debut on Gotham's AXS TV and also co-starred and punched up a web series and commercial for Optimum Cable TV called "The Un-Movers." In addition to the spots being on TV, "The Un-Movers" have well over a million views online. This is not the first time Joseph has been a part of a viral video. Joseph acted and co-produced the sketch "Sneaker Heads" starring star radio personality Charlamagne The God and Guy Code's Andrew Schulz where it reached a million views on Youtube and World Star. Earlier this year, Joseph also wrote, acted, edited, and directed a sketch for MTV2's popular show "Uncommon Sense" called "Stud Walk." Joseph has been performing all over New York City, California, and went international hosting the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Show in Bermuda at a sold out resort.

Joseph also keeps busy writing and acting in sketches that he produces on his Youtube channel while working on feature length screenplays. Joseph also was a contributing writer for the hilarious"BGCP3TV" sketch show promoting the Jordan Brand starring Chris Paul and Blake Griffin. Even with stand up, writing, and acting, Joseph still finds time to host The Call Back Podcast that has featured interviews with the world's most successful comedians and entertainers such as Chris Rock, Aziz Ansari, Garry Shandling, Paula Patton, Tom Green, and Romany Malco just to name several. Joseph has also written articles for the NBA's most popular publication Slam Magazine that featured brilliant comedian Colin Quinn and Power 105's Charlamagne The God.

KELSEY CLAIRE HAGEN

is a comedian out of Rochester, NY. Originally from Milwaukee, WI, she has been performing stand-up for two years. Even in her short time, she has opened for Maria Bamford, Nikki Glaser, Chris Kattan ("You were pretty funny" - Chris Kattan), Pete Johansson, and Craig Gass. She produced a touring fundraiser show called "Don't Grab My P#@sy" which has been produced in Rochester, Buffalo and Pittsburgh. Hagen has also performed in the Ithaca Festival 2017 and the Burning Bridges Festival 2017. In the summer of 2017, her and fellow comic Madelein Smith performed all over the East Coast in their Red, White and Riot Tour. WEBSITE:kelseyclairehagen.com

MADELEIN SMITH

is a Rochester, NY native and a recent transplant to the NYC comedy scene. She was the founder, producer and host of the monthly “Rage Against the Vageen” at The Comedy Club in Rochester, an all-female comedy showcase. She was a semi-finalist in the professional category of the 2016 Ladies of Laughter tournament. She has been a featured performer at the Rochester Fringe Fest 2014 and 2017, Fall Back Comedy Fest, Finger Lakes Comedy Fest, Laugh Riot Girl Fest in Los Angeles, and

internationally at the SheDot 2017 Fest, and the Beaver and Bacon Comedy Festival, both in Toronto.

She was a headlining act at the 2017 Ithaca Festival of the Arts. She has opened for Rachel Feinstein, Rich Vos, Bobby Slayton, Kenny Vs. Spenny Judy Gold, Alice Wetterlund, Guy Torry, and many more. Madelein has toured the northeast with Great Lakes Productions playing Maria in Joey and Maria’s Comedy Wedding. Starting in January 2018, Madelein will be working for Carnival Cruise Lines as an onboard entertainer. She is proudly represented by KMCC comics. In her spare time, she enjoys forcing her cats to cuddle with her.

JOHN SAPONARO

A Brooklyn native, John brings a uniquely New York perspective with him every time he takes the stage. That, coupled with his odd observations and sarcastic wit, make John a favorite in comedy clubs in New York City and all around the country. His conversational delivery and "tell it like it is" demeanor has lead to peers and industry members alike to compare him to a young Bill Hicks and George Carlin... He could only be so lucky! John has been acting since college, appearing in a variety of films, TV shows, sketches, plays and shorts, across both comedy and drama. This includes appearances on NBC, FOX, HBO and Showtime. John has a film degree from St. Francis College in Brooklyn and studied Improv at the legendary Upright Citizens Brigade Theater in New York City. John is the host of the Monster Jam Triple Threat series. He travels to major arenas all over the country emceeing the event and providing play-by-play, commentary, live interviews and crowd engagement. John has also hosted charity events, film screenings, company outings, trivia contests and roasts. In addition to writing all his own material, John has written everything from parody news articles to sketches to songs and everything in between. He's currently working on co-writing his first feature. John is available for new projects, rewrites and punch-ups.

ZACK HAMMOND

performs up and down the east coast and Midwest, in theatres, clubs, fire halls, pizza shops...anywhere that wants his brand of intelligent and dark humor. Zack has participated in several comedy festivals, including the Cinder Block Comedy Festival in Brooklyn, Baltimore Comedy Festival and the Meadowlands Comedy Festival. He was part of the Devil Cup Comedy Competition on long island and was the 1st place winner of NEPA scenes got talent's inaugural competition. He has produced three comedy albums, "sorrow tree" "Appalling" and most recently "utilitarian". He has performed at Wisecrackers, Sully’s Comedy Cellar, Eastville Comedy Club and opened for Doug Stanhope.

ANTONIO AGUILAR

If you're looking for a half-Peruvian comedian from Wisconsin, look no further. Antonio Aguilar has been dazzling audiences from sea to shining sea. Antonio's witty observational humor and smart joke-writing have been lauded by audiences, bookers and comedians alike. Antonio has been featured in comedy festivals such as the Out of Bounds Comedy Festival in Austin, Texas and the Cleveland Comedy Festival in, well, Cleveland. He is in the process of coming out with his debut album entitled "Cute, but how much does he weigh?" Look for it on iTunes, or in his backpack, but make sure you leave money in there. He has opened up for the likes of the Skylar Brothers and the cast of Super Troopers.

MIKE EARLEY

Born at a very young age, Mike has made some noteworthy progress since those early days. Growing up in Minnesota, he was born in St. Paul, eventually moving to the suburb of Woodbury in the third grade. Mike was a quiet kid in school depending on who you ask, but if you ask me, he was quiet. Given his introverted characteristics, when it came time to speak in front of the class, his natural gift to make people laugh came out. Although these engagements were few and far between, they were the initial experiences that prompted him into standup comedy.

At 26, he has been writing and performing comedy for over six years. With performance experiences panning a spectrum of clubs, colleges, bars, organizations, and even a house party or two. He has entertained audiences of all backgrounds, finding little need to shock or disgust crowds for effect. Mike Earley has become a prominent talent in the Twin Cities, most recently becoming an emcee of the legendary Acme Comedy Club in Minneapolis and winning The Joke Joint's Funniest Person in Minnesota Contest. Along with this, he is a graduate of Inver Hills Community College and the University of Minnesota.

TYLER FISCHER

is an actor, stand-up comedian and a viral content creator. He plays a Guest Star on this season of Chicago Med on NBC and Younger on TV Land. Tyler has received over seven million views on his viral comedy videos which consistently receive worldwide press. He has performed stand-up on America's Got Talent and can be seen year-round performing the top comedy clubs around the country.

https://www.facebook.com/TyTheFisch/videos/1937303803158838/?hc_location=ufi

TYLERFISCHER.COM

JUSTIN WATTS

is familiar with people assuming that he’s another dumb Long Island meathead. He enjoys using his comedy to turn that assumption upside down with his sharp observations about everything from dating to psychedelic drugs, and social issues. Justin’s likability and curveball punchlines have made him a familiar face at Greenwich Village Comedy Club, EastVille Comedy Club, Dangerfield's in NYC, and Governor’s Comedy Clubs on Long Island, among others. Justin is gaining many fans throughout the DMV area and is touring Virginia in November and December this year. He also co-hosts a movie review podcast called 'We Don't Watch Garbage and Neither Should You', a podcast about the world's greatest films and was featured on Public Access TV.

CODY WOODS

starting doing stand up as a kid after a math teacher recommended him to a local comedy club manager, but not before sending him to detention first. A decade later, Cody Woods has been headlining clubs, colleges and international USO tours while spoiling audiences with a hilariously smart and brave brand of comedy. His unique perspective stems from being raised by a single mother in a trailer while attending several schools consisting of mostly black students. As a likeable comic’s comic, Cody is a hit with every type of crowd as evidenced by touring the road with a wide variety of comedians such as Todd Glass, Luenell, Dave Attell, the Wayans, Eddie Griffin, Bruce Bruce, Tommy Davidson, Greg Proops and many more. Recently Cody Woods was a finalist in the Shaq All-Star national comedy competition, a finalist in Cabo Comedy Festival, was featured in a pilot with comedian Todd Glass and a movie with comedian Tony Roberts.