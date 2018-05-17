The Brewery Comedy Tour

Herron Entertainment brings it’s cross-country stand-up comedy tour to Urban Harvest Brewing Company on Thursday, May 17th. The show features some of the best NYC and LA based comedians without NYC/LA prices, including performers Lance Weiss, James Myers, Gianmarco Soresi, Josh Accardo, Chris Griggs, Joseph Vecsey, Kelsey Claire Hagen, Madelein Smith, John Saponaro, Zack Hammond, Antonio Aguilar, Mike Earley, Tyler Fischer, Justin Watts and Cody Woods. For tickets, visit herronentertainment.com or www.facebook.com/events/577422439281687/.