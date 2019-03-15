The Brewery Comedy Tour
Sprecher Brewery 701 W. Glendale Ave., Glendale, Wisconsin 53209
Looking for laughs, Milwaukee style? We've got 'em. Herron Entertainment's Brewery Comedy Tour features professional stand up comedians crossing the country, one brewery at a time. Top talent with gut busting razor sharp insights provides a night of uproarious entertainment in the perfect venue, Milwaukee's original craft brewery.
Two, three, sometimes four comics perform, each one upping the funny ante.This show: Jason Allen King headlines.Only a few steps from your table is the bar, complete with 15+ Sprecher beer, cider and soda taps; wine; cocktails and snacks stays open the whole evening. Adult humor. Ages 18+. Free parking. $20. Doors open at 7pm. Show starts at 8pm. Tickets available online and at the door, unless sold out.