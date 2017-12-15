Brewtown Beat
The Lakeside Supper Club & Lounge (Oconomowoc) 37238 Valley Road, Oconomowoc, Wisconsin 53066
Song List includes music from: Bob Marley, Toots & The Maytals, The Clash, The Specials, English Beat, Madness, Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Sublime, No Doubt, 311, Reel Big Fish, Cake, The Killers, Weezer, Vampire Weekend, The Black Keys, Imagine Dragons, and more!
Info
Live Music/Performance