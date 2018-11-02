Brexit on the Border: The Future of Irish/UK Relations

Friday, November 2, 2018

Doors 6 pm, Presentation 7 pm | Free Admission

CelticMKE Center

Speaker: Timothy G. McMahon, Ph.D., Marquette University

Topic: Brexit on the Border: What We Know & What We Don't Know about the Future of Irish/UK Relations

The vote by citizens of the United Kingdom to leave the European Union has touched off a series of unanticipated events - a change in leadership in London, inconclusive negotiations, and market uncertainty. These events are felt most acutely along the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, the one land border that the UK shares with the EU. This lecture will attempt to outline how Brexit is likely to affect life along that border in the years ahead.

Dr. Tim McMahon teaches history at Marquette University and is the President of the American Conference for Irish Studies. He has recently returned from nearly three months living in Northern Ireland and Ireland, where he was researching for his next book that looks at life along the Irish border in the 1920s.