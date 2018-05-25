Brian Dale Group

Singer, songwriter and drummer, Brian Dale is sought after for his ability to deliver music as passionate as it is intelligent. He is a seasoned session drummer and vocalist with numerous CD's and jingles to his credit.

Enjoy dinner before the show – Reserve your table online at www.fiveoclocksteakhouse.com or by phone 414-342-3553. Voted Milwaukee’s top steakhouse & featured on The Travel Channel’s “Steak Paradise 3”