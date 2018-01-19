Brian Dale Trio
Alley Cat Lounge (Five O'Clock Steakhouse) 2416 W. State St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Singer, songwriter and drummer, Brian Dale is sought after for his ability to deliver music as passionate as it is intelligent. He is a seasoned session drummer and vocalist with numerous CD's and jingles to his credit.
Enjoy dinner before the show – Reserve your table online at www.fiveoclocksteakhouse.com or by phone 414-342-3553. Voted Milwaukee’s top steakhouse & featured on The Travel Channel’s “Steak Paradise 3”
Info
Alley Cat Lounge (Five O'Clock Steakhouse) 2416 W. State St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233 View Map
Live Music/Performance