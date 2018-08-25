Brickworld Wisconsin

Bring the entire family for an afternoon of fun! See 32,000 square feet of spectacular creations all built from LEGO bricks by local LEGO enthusiasts. Enjoy interactive activities, such as the LEGO and DUPLO play brick areas, seek and finds, fighting robots, etc. Buy your favorite LEGO sets, minifigures, and LEGO accessories from various vendors. If you are not familiar with Brickworld LEGO expositions, you can learn more on our web site. Open Saturday 10 AM - 6 PM and Sunday 10 AM - 5 PM in the Products Pavilion at the Wisconsin State Fair Park.