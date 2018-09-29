BRIDGE WORK 04

SEPTEMBER 29, 2018 – NOVEMBER 3, 2018

OPENING RECEPTION: 6pm - 9pm SATURDAY, SEPT. 29

VAR GALLERY WEST

423 W Pierce Street Milwaukee WI, 53204

Plum Blossom Initiative and Var Gallery are pleased to announce the opening of Bridge Work 04 exhibition at Var West Gallery. The exhibition will run from September 29, 2018 through November 3, 2018 with an opening reception from 6 - 9PM on Saturday, September 29.

In 2015, Leah Kolb (Curator of Exhibitions at Madison Museum of Contemporary Art) and Jason S. Yi (visual artist and Director of Hawthorn Contemporary) formed Plum Blossom Initiative (PBI) to provide professional development opportunities for emerging contemporary artists in the Milwaukee area. For this year’s Bridge Work, PBI and Var Gallery have partnered in order to provide further support to the selected Bridge Work artists.

Bridge Work is a 9-month professional development program that encourages the selected artists to create new bodies of work while receiving professional support such as the facilitation of important networking opportunities, studio visits, and critiques as well as providing studio spaces critical to the production of work.

PBI and Var Gallery recognize the importance of motivating emerging artists to sustain their artistic momentum and develop a professional studio practice. The selection process is determined by various factors including: nominations from faculty at UWM and MIAD, viewing of each institution’s graduating senior exhibitions, and conducting studio visits to identify artists who display thoughtful and intriguing approaches to their work. Above all, we seek artists who display energy, commitment, and the potential to thrive in the nuanced world of contemporary art.

This year, we have selected three artists to participate in the Bridge Work 04

professional development program.

Daniel McCullough

http://www.danielmccullough.net

James Rogers

https://www.jamesrogersart.com

Brennen Steines

http://brennensteines.com