Bridging the Divide: Milwaukee's Community & Police Relations

Join the Milwaukee Fire & Police Commission (FPC) – the civilian oversight body of the Police & Fire Departments – to discuss the current state of Milwaukee's community/police relations, and how to bridge the divide between them.

Commissioners will be speaking directly with Milwaukee residents to identify the community's concerns – which will include greater accountability, reforms, and transparency in the process.

This will be a virtual meeting. Links and call-in information will be forthcoming closer to the event.