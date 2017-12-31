Bringin' the Funny New Year's Eve Show

AWARD-WINNING STAND-UP COMEDIAN MICHAEL JR.

BRINGIN’ THE FUNNY TO BROOKFIELD

NEW YEAR’S EVE SHOW

Award-winning stand-up comedian, Michael Jr. will showcase his multi-hyphenate talents December 31ST in Brookfield, where he’ll not only bring the funny, but deliver comedy that is so relatable to the audience they’ll be doubled over in laughter and leave inspired.

This event is family-friendly and fun for all ages.

Described by critics as one of today’s most versatile stand-up comedians, Michael Jr.’s comedy has earned him numerous television appearances, including The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel, BET, Comedy Central, Oprah’s Super Soul Sunday and Tedx Talks. Distinguished for being “clean”, Michael is well-known for his hilarious interaction with audiences that is unscripted and unplanned. It is his ability to deliver a hilarious comedy experience without being crude or vulgar that has given him crossover appeal, making him popular with fans of all ages.

Michael is currently headlining his nation-wide tour, Bringin’ The Funny Comedy Tour.

He also brings the funny off stage, recently wrapped his first starring role in the feature film Selfie Dad and guest starred in 2016’s mega box office hit War Room.

Event information:

Sunday, December 31, 2017

Doors Open at 6:30 PM

Show starts at 7:00 PM

Elmbrook Church

777 South Barker Road

Brookfield, WI, 53045

PH 262.786.7051

Tickets: Golden Circle: $35

GA: $20