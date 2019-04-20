Brit Floyd – The Wall

“The perfect rock show” – LA Times

Brit Floyd, the world’s greatest Pink Floyd tribute show, returns to the Riverside Theater with its most ambitious and best production yet, a very special 40th Anniversary retrospective of Pink Floyd’s iconic rock opera, The Wall. Released in November 1979, a semi-autobiographical concept album from the mind of Pink Floyd founding member Roger Waters, The Wall remains one of the biggest selling albums of all time, and an important moment in Rock music history.

Additionally, Brit Floyd will be performing best-loved songs from Pink Floyd’s biggest selling albums, The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, The Division Bell plus much, much more.