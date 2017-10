×

Looking for a place to go and rock out to your favorite British Invasion and 60s 70s tunes?

Saturday, January 14th at Suburban Bourbon in Muskego is the place to be.

Former Beatles tribute band 'Liverpool ‘64' is now 'British Invasion '64', playing songs of your favorite groups like the Beatles, the Stones, Herman’s Hermits, the Kinks, Peter and Gordon, the Animals, the Troggs, Gerry and the Pacemakers and a few others you will like as well.

The Close Enuf Band will also be performing, playing variety hits from the 60s & 70s..

$10 admission- Fundraiser for the Muskego Corvette Club.

There will be continuous music from 7 pm to 10 pm. Doors open at 6 pm. Suburban Burbon is located on Janesville Road 17745 West, right across the street from Old Muskego Beach.

Hope to see you there!