Broadzilla w/November Criminals

The pub turns 21! JJ has been hosting music at the pub almost as long as Broadzilla has been a band, and we're stoked to celebrate this milestone anniversary with him and the gorgeous people of Racine, WI.

We met JJ just as he was launching the pub, 21 years ago!!! He had come to watch us perform at a neighboring venue in Racine, and invited us to come back and play the pub some day. Since our first visit to the pub it's been a staple on the Broadzilla tour roster. We've always appreciated the welcoming vibe and the way JJ treats the bands. The pub is a standout venue among the many stops we've made in our 23 year career.

Please join us for this event which also features killer jams from local band the NOVEMBER CRIMINALS. And also, check out the full weekend of events JJ has planned for this anniversary celebration.

See ya there!