Bronze Radio Return w/Wildermiss
The Back Room at Colectivo 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Armed with a sound that’s one part indie dance party and another part roots rock laced with pop sensibility, the music of Bronze Radio Return is begging to be blared with the windows rolled down. With their hyper-charged and hypnotic stage presence, they’ve turned bystanders into believers on stages and in festivals around the world, including Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Hangout and Firefly.
Info
The Back Room at Colectivo 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance