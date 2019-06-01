Brown Deer Eat & Greet
Brown Deer Original Village River Lane & Deerwood Drive , Village of Brown Deer, Wisconsin 53223
Come spend the day in Brown Deer's historic Original Village where food and music bring a community together. Enter into our Art Competition, play our fun passport treasure hunt for a free swag bag, or just enjoy over 20 vendors ranging from artists, community groups and local businesses. This is a free event!
Info
Brown Deer Original Village River Lane & Deerwood Drive , Village of Brown Deer, Wisconsin 53223 View Map
Kids & Family, Misc. Events