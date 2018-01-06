Bryan Bowers Autoharp Concert

BRYAN BOWERS is widely recognized as an unparalleled master of the Autoharp, as well as an extraordinary singer/songwriter/storyteller. He has literally redefined the Autoharp and inspired an entire generation of players. Perhaps no other performer has the uncanny ability to enchant an audience in the way that Bryan can, having them raucously laughing and singing along with him and then only moments later have them utterly spellbound in quiet reverence and delight.