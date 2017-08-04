Event time: 8pm & 10pm

B.T. first tried stand-up comedy in college and the rest is history. He has performed in over 43 states, three countries, and has been seen in numerous television shows from the Sci-Fi channel’s Black Scorpion, to the critically acclaimed HBO movie Suckers. With an act that crosses all boundaries, B.T. will surely have you rolling with laughter. His physical performance style and charm landed him two performances on NBC's Friday Night Videos and a performance at the prestigious HBO U.S. Comedy Arts Festival. B.T. has also appeared on BET’s Comic View, MTV's The Jenny McCarthy Show, and FOX's The Keenan Ivory Wayans Show. Catch this versatile entertainer as he continues to rise.