Buffalo Gospel w/Joseph Huber

BUFFALO GOSPEL WITH SPECIAL GUEST JOSEPH HUBER- SATURDAY, MAY 5TH 8PM

$20.00

Milwaukee's Buffalo Gospel returns to celebrate the release of their long-awaited sophomore album, On the First Bell. Receive a free copy of the album with every ticket sold. $20 advance/ $25 at the door.

Recorded with Grammy award-winning engineer, Brian Joseph (Bon Iver, Sufjan Stevens, Indigo Girls) at The Hive, nestled quietly in the rural landscape just outside Eau Claire, On the First Bell has the same strong, country-americana feel that Buffalo Gospel is known for and combines the band’s dual penchant for hopped up trucker country and breathtakingly honest ballads.

Buffalo Gospel delivers through a virtual “who’s-who” of crack Midwest musicians who have assembled around Ryan Necci’s heartfelt and heartbreaking songs – including Kevin Rowe (bass), Nick Lang (percussion), Michael Rossetto (multi-instrumentalist), Andrew Koenig (guitar). The band’s wildcat live performances take listeners to a dusty, forlorn, but strangely familiar place that simply gets sweeter with time.

--

Joseph Huber's lyricism and introspective writing style has received high acclaim from many Americana enthusiasts looking for a more substantive substitute to much of today's modern country. Maintaining a solid touring schedule, playing all throughout both the U.S. and all around Europe, Huber continues to gain positive press, including being listed on L.A. Weekly's '10 More Country Artists To Listen To (2014).' Blue Ridge Outdoor writes, “Songwriters like Townes Van Zandt, Chris Smither, and John Prine can marvel listeners in the simplest of acoustic settings,...From time to time, I stumble upon a new singer/songwriter whose work warrants comparison to the luminaries on this list. ...Huber’s songwriting has me comparing him to my favorites above.”