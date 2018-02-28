Building Brave presents Katrina Cravy: Communicate with Confidence

You're smart and good at what you do, but that alone won't be enough to gain recognition for your contributions or score you a promotion. A slew of other factors, from your body language to your ability to inspire your colleagues, constitute your "presence." Join us for this workshop and get an understanding of the big ideas and the little details that you can master on the road to getting the respect you deserve at work. We will explore ways to:

- Enhance your professional presence, personal impact, and influence

- Strengthen your ability to connect and establish rapport

- Learn new approaches for being persuasive with your views and ideas

- Practice techniques for thinking on your feet and responding under pressure

- Identify your individual strengths, and how to leverage them for continued growth

Professional women at all levels will benefit from this intensive, hands-on workshop. We have limited space available on a first come, first serve basis. There is a registration fee of $50 per person, or $250 for a table of six.

Katrina Cravy is an author, speaker and Emmy Award-Winning TV media veteran whose fun-loving but get the job done style has made her a sought speaker with companies and organizations like GE Health Care, A.O. Smith, MGIC, and Milwaukee Business Journal to boost their teams’ performance. Her book, “On-Air – Insider Secrets to Attract the Media and Get Free Publicity” promises to make you think like the media and transform the way you market your business to any audience. Katrina Cravy loves speaking to audiences from around the country, almost as much as she loves her husband, their son, and their two cats.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/katrina-cravy-communicate-with-confidence-tickets-42687488427