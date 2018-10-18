What are you building?

NEWaukee is excited to announce Building Tomorrow, a new innovation series showcasing what colleges, companies, and communities are doing to build Milwaukee’s future. Come hear prominent local leaders discuss the various ways they are advancing education, business, and development in the city.

Building Tomorrow is a social evening designed to engage and inspire. The event at Central Standard Craft Distillery’s Production Facility in the Near West Side (2330 W Clybourn St, Milwaukee, WI) invites guests to socialize with speakers before and after their presentations to start a communal dialogue on how to best move the community forward. The evening also features drinks, complimentary food while it lasts, and music from TRUE Skool. All are invited to attend!