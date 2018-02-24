Burner Ice Skating

While it's still winter, let's get some ice skating in...Burner style! Each month the Wisconsin Burners are getting together to do a fun activity. We've seen the China Lights, paraded with Krampuses, Glow Bowled under the Black Lights, and now we're going to Burnify Ice Skating! Grab your skates, decorate them with lights or paint or whatever you can come up with, and let's get on the ice!

Ice Skating at the Pettit Center.

500 South 84th Street

Milwaukee, WI 53214

02/24/2018

7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Public Skating Fees:

Adult (19-59) – $7.50

Junior (13-18) – $6.50

Youth (4-12) – $5.50

Senior (60 and Older) – $5.50

Children 3 and Under- Free

Skate Rental – $3.50