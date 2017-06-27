Burnhearts Pabst Street Party

Event time: noon

It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years already. For the last decade, Bay View’s cozy beer-lover’s bar, Burnhearts, has celebrated the summer with an annual block party sponsored by Pabst. This year’s event sticks to the winning formula, with a day of local music, local food (from Goodkind, Classic Slice and Honeypie), art and cold drinks (the Korbel brandy slushes are well worth waiting in line for). Joseph Huber, Queen Hilma, Collections of Colonies of Bees, Rx Drugs, AUTOMatic and Static Eyes make up this year’s music lineup.