Bus Project MKE Fundraiser

Milwaukee's bus system is the heart and soul of our city. If you grew up in Milwaukee, you came to understand the city by riding the routes. It is something we all share and have in common. We are unifying our community by turning city bus shelters into art. Local artists are unleashing their own hearts and souls to create designs to cover the bus shelters and give back to the city.

We need to raise at least $2,000 to get this project running. The money raised will allow us to pay for the vinyl prints that will be attached to the shelters, as well as any promotional materials that we need.