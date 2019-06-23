The Buundid in the Magic Grove: A Fable for All Ages

According to reliable sources, a supposedly mythical creature known as a “Buundid” will likely be making a rare appearance. Spectators interested in catching a glimpse of this delightful being are encouraged to camp out at the Magic Grove in Enderis Park Playfield, W Locust St and N 72nd St, Milwaukee, at noon on Sunday June 23, 2019.

Advance word has it that the Buundid has grown lonely and has decided to venture out to make new friends. Fortunately, the accomplished Milwaukee musician Jahmés Finlayson will be on hand. Finlayson has successfully communicated with the Buundid in the past through his extensive collection of world instruments, including Native American flutes, Andean panpipes, kalimba thumb piano, djembe drum, and ancient Mayan wind whistle. He’s found his conch shell to be particularly effective at luring the Buundid out of hiding.

It’s possible the Buundid may seek nourishment that morning at the Enderis Park Farmers Market, which is open from 9 a.m. to noon on Sundays.

All are invited to welcome the Buundid, especially families with children.

The only previously known sighting of the Buundid at the Magic Grove occurred in 2006 at the dedication of the sculpture, a grouping of three monumental brightly painted tree forms created by the late Milwaukee artist Nancy Metz White. The Buundid appears particularly drawn to habitats created by Metz White. She has also shown up more than once to water (with a purple hose) the Fantasy Flowers, a garden of five colorfully painted people-size sculptures created by Metz White that are permanently planted on the plaza at Saint John’s on the Lake, a Milwaukee retirement community.

Curiously, the Buundid has never been seen in the same location as Michele Beaulieux (the eldest daughter of Nancy Metz White) who trained as a mime with Milwaukee’s Friends Mime Theater.