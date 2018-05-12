Musical MainStage Concert Series presents "C’MON GET HAPPY: A Judy Garland Tribute"

Musical MainStage audiences have come to love Kerry Hart Bieneman as both singer and pianist. Last season, there was standing room only for her salute to Gershwin. This time around, Kerry takes on legendary entertainer Judy Garland. By her side will be the incomparable Johnny Rodgers. Among the many accomplishments of this internationally-acclaimed singer-songwriter, pianist, Broadway veteran, and recording artist is an 18-year stint as Music Director for Judy's daughter, Liza Minnelli!

You won't want to miss this remarkable entertainment opportunity. And, since it's Mother's Day weekend, what a wonderful way to treat any or all of the many moms in your life!

Saturday, May 12 at 7:30PM and Sunday, May 13 at 2PM.

Note: This is a Special Event - Pick and Choose Flex Vouchers, Sunset Vouchers, Sunset Gift Certificates, Entertainment Coupons, or any Sunset Playhouse special offers are not valid for this show.

Adults – $21.00

Seniors – $18.00

$3 per ticket fee for online order / $1 per ticket fee for phone order