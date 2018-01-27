Bill Camplin w/Andy Jehly & Paul Smith

Bill Camplin will appear at The Coffee House at 619 N. 19th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53233 on January 27, 2018 at 8 p.m. Suggested donation at the door: $6.00.

Singer-songwriter and acoustic guitarist Bill Camplin has been an integral part in the Milwaukee folk scene since the late 1960’s, sharing his considerable body of original work at the Blue River Café, The Crystal Palace, The Avant Garde, and The Coffee House. Opening: Andy Jehly and Paul Smith. Additional information at http://www.the-coffee-house.com, or contact info@the-coffee-house.com.

Artist websites: https://www.facebook.com/Bill-Camplin-Band-180770254498/

https://paulsmithandyjehly.com/