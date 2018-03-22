SideNotes Cabaret Series: "BOYGIRLBOYGIRL"

All aboard the A-Train as "Milwaukee's Manhattan Transfer" takes you on a swinging trip through some of the best four-part vocal jazz in the history of the charts. From the bygone era of old-time radio to the Rat Pack, you'll have a great ride filled with comedy and song.

Stylish arrangements and intricate harmonies will fill the air as BOYGIRLBOYGIRL presents an evening of musical entertainment March 22-25, 2018 in the SideNotes Cabaret. SideNotes is continuing its tenth season in the intimate Studio Theatre of Elm Grove’s Sunset Playhouse.

Featuring DON LOBACZ, TOMMY LUECK, LAURA MONAGLE, and MICHAELA RISTAINO, BGBG has been crowned “Milwaukee’s Manhattan Transfer.” LOBACZ and LUECK are well known to Midwest audiences thanks to their many appearances with Four Guyz in Dinner Jackets and other local theatre companies. MONAGLE appears regularly with Boulevard Theatre, The Fireside Theatre, Off the Wall, and Children’s Theatre of Madison. RISTAINO has appeared in Milwaukee with Skylight Music Theatre and currently performs with Choral Artists of Sarasota in her hometown on Florida’s Suncoast.

The talented quartet will be backed by two exceptional musicians, Mark Mrozek and Tim Karth. Mrozek serves as resident music director for Sunset Playhouse and is Director of Music and Liturgy at St. Bruno’s. In addition to his work with Hal Leonard Music Publishing, Karth performs with several local vocal groups