The Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum’s Renaissance Garden officially re-opens Sunday, June 2, with free admission and the introduction of extended hours, now from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In conjunction with the opening, the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum kicks off its 2019 weekly summer-morning music series, Café Sopra Mare, featuring the harp and flute duo Emma Koi and Erin Brooker Miller. Coffee and pastry items provided by Valentine Coffee are available for purchase. The 2019 summer season will feature live music from many different styles and genres. Each Sunday, the music begins at 10:30 a.m. The minimum suggested donation for Café Sopra Mare is $5.

At the conclusion of Café Sopra Mare on June 2, the Renaissance Garden and museum will feature activities for children as well as food and drink vendors.

Make every day free at the museum — and enjoy special event discounts — by becoming a member. As part of the opening day celebration, Villa Terrace is offering $20 memberships for new members who sign up June 2.

Café Sopra Mare Summer Music Schedule:

Sunday, June 2 – Emma Koi & Erin Brooker-Miller – Flute, Harp

Sunday, June 9 – Myserk Celtic Trio – Baroque Flute, Violin, Cello

Sunday, June 16 – Anthony Deutsch – Jazz Piano

Sunday, June 23 – Toco Rico – Mandolin, Guitar

Sunday, June 30 – Dale Palecek & Friends – Dulcimer, Mandolin, Guitars

Sunday, July 7 – Neal Bardele – Keyboard Artist

Sunday, July 14 – William Hindin – Keyboard Artist

Sunday, July 21 – Good Vibes Trio – Vibraphone, Guitar, Drums

Sunday, July 28 – Dale Dameron – Jazz Guitar

Sunday, August 4 – Absinthe Minded Trio – Guitar, Woodwinds

Sunday, August 11 – Jon Levy & Jeremy Kahn – Saxophone, Piano

Sunday, August 18 – Jack Grassel – Guitar

Sunday, August 25 – J. Ryan Trio – Keyboard, Bass, Drums

Sunday, September 1 – Siempre Flamenco Ensemble

Sunday, September 8 – Swing Chevron – Violin, Guitar, Bass, Drums

Sunday, September 15 – Worldwind Jazz – Saxophone, Piano, Bass

Sunday, September 22 – Jon Lovas Trio – Saxophone, Guitar, Bass

Sunday, September 29 – Mitch Shiner – Vibraphone

###

About the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum

Overlooking Lake Michigan, the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum is an Italian Renaissance-style villa designed and built by architect David Adler in 1923 as the residence of Lloyd Smith of the A.O. Smith Corporation, his wife Agnes and their family. The villa’s courtyards, terraces, and Renaissance garden flowing down to the lake make it unique to Milwaukee. The permanent collection features fine and decorative arts from the 15th through the 18th centuries and the Cyril Colnik collection and archives, with many excellent examples of Colnik’s wrought-iron masterpieces. Curated exhibitions are mounted several times each year along with a variety of other arts programming.