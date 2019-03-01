The Honey Pies is a collaboration of Madison-based music veterans. Jodi Jean Amble made a major splash in the Chicago scene fronting her eponymous band—nominally jazz, but equally at home with, pop, country, Latin, folk and more—and as a member of the highly eclectic ensemble Jenny Dragon. Tom Waselchuk leads the MAMA Award-winning Americana band The Dang-Its and recently appeared at Café Carpe with the nearly-legendary John Parrott. Tom has performed for more than twenty years in a free-swinging guitar duo with multi-instrumentalist Doug Brown. Doug has long been among the most in-demand freelance sidemen on the Madison music scene in a variety of genres, as well as being a band-leader, composer, and arranger. Matt Rodgers is among southern Wisconsin’s busiest bass players, equally at home in most any style of music. Matt, Doug, and Tom are all alumni of and toured extensively with the Gypsy swing ensemble Harmonious Wail.

Displaying a formidable range of musical backgrounds and notable depth of experience, The Honey Pies apply crystal vocal harmonies and virtuoso instrumental skills to the best of traditional, contemporary, and original Americana music.

www.honeypiesmusic.com

Jodi Jean Amble – “Elegant, subtlety sexy and composed, Jodi sounds and looks great on stage and literally has the crowd howling from her first song on. Her voice is inviting and draws the audience to her.” – Randy Freedman, Chicago Jazz Magazine

Tom Waselchuk (& The Dang-Its) — “I was blown away by their performance last night. I consider them among the best musicians we have had on our stage.” — Marv Nielsen, Blackhawk Folk Society

Doug Brown — "Brown handles an acoustic guitar like a master. His jazzy style is characterized by amazing finger-picking skill." — Folk & Acoustic Music Exchange