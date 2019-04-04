Cafe con Arte: Mas de Mil-Walk-Aqui

The title Mas de Mil-Walk-Aqui is a Spanglish play-on-words of the city’s name which translates to "more than thousands walk here" as an observation of the Hispanic community's contribution to Milwaukee, making the city a more diverse and beautiful place. This beauty is celebrated through imagery in this captivating photographic exhibition.

Let our Managing Artistic Director, Jacobo Lovo, guide you on a gallery tour and discussion surrounding the exhibit! Enjoy learning more about the art, the inspiration and symbolism behind it, and the unique techniques utilized in each exhibition featured in the Latino Arts Gallery!

Event includes coffee and churros and takes place in our Latino Arts Gallery.