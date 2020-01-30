Cafe con Arte: Reconstructing Reality
Latino Arts 1028 S. 9th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Let our Managing Artistic Director, Jacobo Lovo, guide you on a gallery tour and discussion surrounding our current art exhibit, Reconstructing Reality, by Brianna Lynn Hernandez Baurichter. Enjoy learning more about the art, the inspiration and symbolism behind it, and the unique techniques utilized in each exhibition featured in the Latino Arts Gallery! Event includes coffee and churros and takes place in our Latino Arts Gallery.
Info
Latino Arts 1028 S. 9th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204 View Map
Visual Arts