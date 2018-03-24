Café du Modernisme

Experience the exhibition "Masters of Modernism: The Paris Scene," sip cafe beverages, and hear a gallery talk led by David Barnett Gallery Art Consultant and Art Historian Rachel Kreiter and Caridad Bravo of the Alliance Française de Milwaukee.

The gallery talk, "Modernist Beginnings in Parisian Cafes," will feature in-depth explorations of some highlights of the exhibition, including magnificent etchings by Édouard Manet, a sketchbook by Raoul Dufy, an etching by Edgar Degas, and more.

Call (414) 271-5058 for more information or email inquiries@davidbarnettgallery.com

There are two dates for this event:

Thursday March 15th, 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Saturday March 24th, 11:00 am - 12:30 pm