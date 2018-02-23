Caley Conway Band w/Marielle Allschwang

CALEY CONWAY (+BAND) // MARIELLE ALLSCHWANG-- FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23RD 8PM

$8.00

$8 advance/ $10 at the door.

"Caley Conway is on her way to becoming the next big thing in Folk music.” --No Depression Magazine

“With a voice that lulls you into a daydream and lyrics that bring you back to earth, she combines sharp wit with warm melodies to form a style distinctly her own." --Breaking & Entering

"Think of her as a more laidback Gillian Welch—if Welch doused her records in casual profanity." --Shepherd Express

https://www.caleyconway.com/

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Marielle Allschwang’s voice has been described as “a timeless instrument, full of sadness, beauty, and independence, rooted in the fertile ground of Americana but twisted into the wilding sky of the avant-garde” (Matt Wild, Milwaukee Record). In her performances, she “[commands] the stage with hushed intensity” (Evan Rytlewski, Shepherd Express).

https://www.marielleallschwang.com/

https://marielleallschwangmusic.bandcamp.com/album/dead-not-done