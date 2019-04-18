Caley Conway EP release w/Gauss & SistaStrings

CALEY CONWAY EP RELEASE W/ GAUSS AND SISTASTRINGS- THURSDAY, APRIL 18TH 7PM DOOR TIME

More Info

ALL AGES // 7PM DOORS // $12 // $10 ADV TIX HERE- caleyconway-anodyne.eventbrite.com

Caley Conway celebrates the release of her latest EP, "Surrounded Middle," with friends Gauss and SistaStrings.

Caley Conway takes the stage in candy apple red, slinging a matching telecaster and a new set of rules for the singer/songwriter paradigm. Rooted in folk but hardly bound to it, her inventive style ranges from jazz to post-rock, hints at the familiar, and embraces a dissonant beauty. The Milwaukee native’s breezy voice and disarming wit belie a deep complexity that has earned her praise as “the next big thing in folk music” by No Depression Magazine. Paste Magazine praised her 2016 full-length Silk for Life as “an ambitious piece that puts Conway on the map." 2018 saw her sharing stages with the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, Joan Shelley and more. Equally enthralling as a solo performer or a full band with backup singers, Conway leaves rooms hushed; her audiences somewhere between chilled and chuckling. Her new EP, "Surrounded Middle," is out April 18th.

SistaStrings- "Though sisters Monique and Chauntee Ross of the string duo SistaStrings approach their music from a classical background, their sound has proven exceptionally portable. They dabble in R&B, hip-hop, jazz and rock as well, and they’ve performed with artists from all of those worlds." -Shepherd Express

"SistaStrings fuse R&B and classical string arrangements into something entirely new to the Milwaukee music scene."

-Urban Milwaukee

Gauss- life-affirming intensity

https://gaussmke.bandcamp.com/