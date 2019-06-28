California Guitar Trio

Thrasher Opera House 510 Mill Street , Green Lake, Wisconsin 54941

Comprised of Bert Lams, Hideyo Moriya and Paul Richards, the group has established a unique, personal connection with audiences. In addition to dazzling musicianship and interplay, The California Guitar Trio's (CGT) shows are full of captivating stories and humor that enable concert-goers to feel like they're part of the music, not just spectators. In fact, the group’s goal is to transcend their instruments, so people focus on the music first, and its considerable technical prowess a distant second.

Other highlights include Masterworks and album of classical works, with expansive takes on Bach, Beethoven, Arvo Pärt, and Schubert. Andromeda, which combines their many influences into a visionary album of original material; CG3+2, an exploration of kinetic rock territory in collaboration with bassist Tony Levin and drummer Pat Mastelotto; and Echoes, which reimagines timeless material by artists such as Mike Oldfield, Penguin Café Orchestra, Pink Floyd, and Queen.

Artist Website: https://cgtrio.com/

Friday 6.28.19. Doors and bar open at 6:45pm, show starts at 7:30pm. Tickets $25

Not a bad seat in the house - come check out this intimate, 200-seat, historic venue in Green Lake, WI!

