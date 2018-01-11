CALL FOR ARTISTS: International PEEPS Art Competition

Artists of all ages can submit an entry to the only museum competition of its kind in the world. Create a 2D or 3D work using any holiday variety of PEEPS®. Entry is FREE, and open to all individuals, families, and organizations.

All 2018 entries will be judged by a panel of experts, based on creativity and best use or representation of PEEPS®. No food materials other than PEEPS® will be accepted. Multiple prizes will be awarded and announced during the Artist Preview and Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, March 21. Members of the media are welcome to attend.

For more information and the competition entry form, please visit ramart.org /call-for-artists. Entries must be dropped off or shipped to arrive at RAM between Thursday, March 1 and Sunday, March 11, at 4:00 pm.