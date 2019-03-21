CALL FOR ARTISTS: RAM 10th Annual International PEEPS Art Competition

Artists of all ages are invited to submit an entry to the 10th Annual International PEEPS Art Competition—the only museum competition of its kind in the world. Create a 2D or 3D work using any holiday variety of PEEPS®. Entry is FREE, and open to all individuals, families, and organizations.

All 2019 entries will be judged by a panel of experts, based on creativity and best use or representation of PEEPS®. Multiple prizes will be awarded and announced during the Artist Preview and Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, April 10.

Entries must be dropped off or shipped to arrive at the Racine Art Museum between Thursday, March 21 and Sunday, March 31, by 4:00 pm.