CALL FOR ARTISTS: RAM Artist Fellowship 2018

Racine Art Museum 441 Main St., Racine, Wisconsin 53403

Four 2,500 RAM Artist Fellowships will be awarded in 2018. Recipients will be featured in solo exhibitions at RAM’s Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, August 16 – November 23, 2019.

Visual Artists at all stages of their careers who reside in the Racine/Kenosha urban corridor east of I-94 are eligible. Applicants must be over 21 years old and not currently enrolled in a degree program. All art media are eligible. Apply online at www.ramart.org/call-for-artists. Deadline is Friday, January 12, 2018.

Info
Racine Art Museum 441 Main St., Racine, Wisconsin 53403
Misc. Events, Museums & Tours, Visual Arts
2626388300
please enable javascript to view
