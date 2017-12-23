CALL FOR ARTISTS: RAM Artist Fellowship 2018

Four 2,500 RAM Artist Fellowships will be awarded in 2018. Recipients will be featured in solo exhibitions at RAM’s Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, August 16 – November 23, 2019.

Visual Artists at all stages of their careers who reside in the Racine/Kenosha urban corridor east of I-94 are eligible. Applicants must be over 21 years old and not currently enrolled in a degree program. All art media are eligible. Apply online at www.ramart.org/call-for-artists. Deadline is Friday, January 12, 2018.